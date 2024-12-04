News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'The worst policy would be not to block such a budget', says French far-right leader
World News
2024-12-04 | 11:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'The worst policy would be not to block such a budget', says French far-right leader
French far-right parliamentary leader Marine Le Pen defended her National Rally party's plan to topple the minority government of Michel Barnier as it prepared to back a motion of censure in a standoff over a budget.
"The worst policy would be not to block such a budget," Le Pen said during a debate in parliament, urging lawmakers to vote out the government of President Emmanuel Macron and its "technocratic" choices.
AFP
World News
Marine Le Pen
France
Emmanuel Macron
Michel Barnier
Next
UN seeks $47 bn for aid in 2025, warning 'world on fire'
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:01
France's Orano says Niger takes control of uranium firm
World News
04:01
France's Orano says Niger takes control of uranium firm
0
World News
2024-12-03
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
World News
2024-12-03
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:11
White House praises South Korea's 'democratic resilience' amid Yoon crisis
World News
12:11
White House praises South Korea's 'democratic resilience' amid Yoon crisis
0
World News
11:48
Ukraine rejects 'groundless' Russian claims it is involved in Syria conflict
World News
11:48
Ukraine rejects 'groundless' Russian claims it is involved in Syria conflict
0
World News
11:42
Ukraine says FM to visit OSCE event in Malta, where Russia's Lavrov attending
World News
11:42
Ukraine says FM to visit OSCE event in Malta, where Russia's Lavrov attending
0
World News
11:14
South Korea opposition present Yoon impeachment bill to parliament
World News
11:14
South Korea opposition present Yoon impeachment bill to parliament
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
0
Middle East News
2024-07-16
Iraqi Islamic Resistance and Houthis conduct joint naval operations in Mediterranean
Middle East News
2024-07-16
Iraqi Islamic Resistance and Houthis conduct joint naval operations in Mediterranean
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Middle East News
10:03
Iran's Mohammadi left prison chanting protest slogan 'Woman Life Freedom': husband
Middle East News
10:03
Iran's Mohammadi left prison chanting protest slogan 'Woman Life Freedom': husband
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
2
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
3
Lebanon News
05:30
Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut
Lebanon News
05:30
Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut
4
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
5
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
6
Lebanon News
02:09
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
Lebanon News
02:09
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
7
Lebanon News
01:57
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents to avoid southern villages
Lebanon News
01:57
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents to avoid southern villages
8
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More