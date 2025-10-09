Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

The price of silver reached more than $50 an ounce Thursday for the first time since 1993 in the wake of sister safe-haven gold soaring to record highs.



Silver struck $50.0341, one day after gold surpassed $4,000 an ounce for the first time.



Gold, which is seen as a safe haven asset, has this year jumped around 50 percent in value on the back of geopolitical unrest and more recently also on fears that the artificial intelligence sector may be overvalued.





