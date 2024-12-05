Poland will close all the Russian consulates on its soil if "terrorism" it blames on Moscow carries on, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Thursday.



"If acts of diversion and terrorism continue, I will close down the rest of the Russian consulate presence in Poland," Sikorski told reporters after Moscow announced the closure of Polish consulate in Saint Petersburg in retaliation for Warsaw shutting the Russian consulate in the Polish city of Poznan.





AFP