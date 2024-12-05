French presidency confirms resignation of Michel Barnier as PM

Michel Barnier resigned as French prime minister on Thursday after losing a no-confidence motion but will remain in office on a caretaker basis with his ministers until a new government is named, the presidency said.



"The prime minister today submitted the resignation of his government" to President Emmanuel Macron, who has "taken note" of the resignation, the Elysee said. Barnier and his ministers remain "in charge of daily business until the appointment of a new government," it added.





AFP