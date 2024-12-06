News
Nobel winner Han Kang 'shocked' by South Korea's political crisis
2024-12-06 | 08:15
High views
South Korean author Han Kang, who won this year's Nobel Prize in Literature, said Friday she was "shocked" by the political crisis in her country this week after the president briefly imposed martial law.
"Like many Koreans, I was shocked, and I'm keeping my eyes on the news to see the changes happening in my home country," Han told a press conference in Stockholm before next week's Nobel Prize ceremony, where she will receive her award.
