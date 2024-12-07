Russia states 'terrorist groups' must not control Syria

2024-12-07
Russia states 'terrorist groups' must not control Syria
Russia states 'terrorist groups' must not control Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Syria must not be allowed to fall into the hands of "terrorist" rebels fighting the forces of Moscow's ally President Bashar al-Assad.

"It's inadmissible to allow the terrorist groups to take control of the lands in violation of agreements which exist, starting with the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254, which strongly reiterated sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov said at an event in Qatar, referring to a 2015 U.N. resolution for a political settlement in Syria.

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Sergei Lavrov

Syria

Moscow

Bashar al-Assad

