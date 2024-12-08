News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies
World News
2024-12-08 | 13:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies
Syria's ousted president Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow, Russian news agencies announced Sunday evening citing a Kremlin source, hours after he fled the country as Islamist-led rebels entered Damascus.
"Assad and members of his family have arrived in Moscow," the source told the TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies. "Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds," he added.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
Family
Moscow
Russia
Next
Trump says Assad 'fled' Syria after losing Russia's support
Biden monitoring 'extraordinary events' in Syria, White House says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Moscow says Russia, Iran, Turkey in 'close contact' over Syria conflict
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Moscow says Russia, Iran, Turkey in 'close contact' over Syria conflict
0
Middle East News
2024-11-30
Russia, Iran express 'extreme concern' over Syria escalation: Moscow
Middle East News
2024-11-30
Russia, Iran express 'extreme concern' over Syria escalation: Moscow
0
Middle East News
13:44
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies
Middle East News
13:44
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:55
UK PM urges peace, stability in Syria after Assad's fall
World News
11:55
UK PM urges peace, stability in Syria after Assad's fall
0
World News
11:16
Biden to meet with national security advisors on Syria: White House
World News
11:16
Biden to meet with national security advisors on Syria: White House
0
World News
07:28
Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'
World News
07:28
Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'
0
Middle East News
06:21
France calls for an end to fighting in Syria, urges peaceful transition
Middle East News
06:21
France calls for an end to fighting in Syria, urges peaceful transition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:06
Afghan Taliban 'congratulates' Syrian people, rebels after Assad fall
Middle East News
09:06
Afghan Taliban 'congratulates' Syrian people, rebels after Assad fall
0
Middle East News
2024-12-07
Syria govt forces evacuate positions in Quneitra near Golan: War monitor tells AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-07
Syria govt forces evacuate positions in Quneitra near Golan: War monitor tells AFP
0
Middle East News
00:37
Syrian opposition leader plans talks with Arab states, Europe, and UN on next steps: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
00:37
Syrian opposition leader plans talks with Arab states, Europe, and UN on next steps: Al Jazeera
0
World News
07:28
Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'
World News
07:28
Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
02:40
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
03:53
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
Lebanon News
03:53
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
4
Middle East News
00:01
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
Middle East News
00:01
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
5
Lebanon News
12:03
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
Lebanon News
12:03
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:37
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
News Bulletin Reports
13:37
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
7
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
8
Middle East News
06:30
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Middle East News
06:30
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More