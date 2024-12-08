Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies

World News
2024-12-08 | 13:34
High views
Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies
Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies

Syria's ousted president Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow, Russian news agencies announced Sunday evening citing a Kremlin source, hours after he fled the country as Islamist-led rebels entered Damascus.

"Assad and members of his family have arrived in Moscow," the source told the TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies. "Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds," he added.


