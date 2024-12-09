Israeli troops that have moved into the buffer zone on the edge of the Golan Heights "constitute a violation" of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, a U.N. spokesman said Monday.



The U.N. peacekeeping force deployed in the Golan Heights, known as UNDOF, "informed the Israeli counterparts that these actions would constitute a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement," said Stephane Dujarric, specifying that the Israeli forces that entered the zone were still present in three locations.



AFP