Israel's army presence in Golan a 'violation' of 1974 agreement: UN

2024-12-09 | 13:57
Israel's army presence in Golan a 'violation' of 1974 agreement: UN
Israel's army presence in Golan a 'violation' of 1974 agreement: UN

Israeli troops that have moved into the buffer zone on the edge of the Golan Heights "constitute a violation" of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, a U.N. spokesman said Monday.

The U.N. peacekeeping force deployed in the Golan Heights, known as UNDOF, "informed the Israeli counterparts that these actions would constitute a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement," said Stephane Dujarric, specifying that the Israeli forces that entered the zone were still present in three locations.

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Golan Heights

Syria

United Nations

