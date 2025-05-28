China calls on US to protect rights of foreign students after visa hold

World News
28-05-2025 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China calls on US to protect rights of foreign students after visa hold
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China calls on US to protect rights of foreign students after visa hold

China called for the United States to protect the rights of foreign students on Wednesday, after Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a suspension of student visa processing amid a crackdown on universities.

"We urge the U.S. side to earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of international students, including those from China," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference.

AFP

World News

China

US

Protection

Rights

Foreign

Students

Visa

LBCI Next
Around 47 injured in Gaza aid distribution rush: UN
King Charles expresses love for Canada, says it will remain 'strong and free'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-14

China imposes visa restrictions on US personnel over Tibet issue

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-22

Iran's foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Chinese foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard

LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Harvard sues Trump over block on foreign students

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:34

Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children

LBCI
World News
04:23

Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

France, Indonesia call for progress on Israeli-Palestinian 'mutual recognition': Statement

LBCI
World News
04:07

UNRWA chief warns of the organization’s dire financial state

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:23

Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Vatican says 200,000 people at Pope Francis' funeral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More