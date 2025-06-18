News
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south
Lebanon News
18-06-2025 | 05:29
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun reiterated his country’s commitment to maintaining the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) presence in the south during a meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.
Aoun stressed that UNIFIL’s role in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, in coordination with the Lebanese Army, is vital not only for Lebanon but for the stability of the entire region. He emphasized that maintaining calm in southern Lebanon is of strategic importance and that UNIFIL plays a crucial role in ensuring stability.
The president also expressed hope that countries funding international peacekeeping missions would continue to support UNIFIL, ensuring the mission’s performance is not compromised.
He affirmed that Lebanon will engage with friendly and allied nations to help secure the necessary funding for the force.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
UNIFIL
Presence
Stability
