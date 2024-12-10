U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday slammed "coercive behavior" by China after Taiwan said Beijing was carrying out its biggest maritime mobilization around the self-ruled island in years.



"Now we're clear-eyed about the challenges to peace and stability in this region and worldwide. That includes coercive behavior by the People's Republic of China in the East China Sea and the South China Sea and elsewhere in the region," Austin said as he met his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.



AFP