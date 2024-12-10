G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US official says

U.S. President Joe Biden and his G7 partners will discuss the turmoil in Syria when they hold a scheduled virtual meeting this Friday, a U.S. official said Tuesday.



Syria, where Islamist rebels have ousted longtime ruler Bashar Al-Assad, will be "among the topics" on the agenda during the Group of Seven meeting, the official said on condition of anonymity.



Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States make up the G7 allies, who coordinate broadly on diplomatic and economic policies.



AFP