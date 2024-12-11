News
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
World News
2024-12-11 | 00:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
Russia transported Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted as Syria's president by a lightning rebel offensive, very securely to Russia, the country's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, told NBC News in an interview aired on Tuesday.
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had decided to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. His fall is a big blow to Iran and Russia, which had intervened in Syria's 13-year civil war to try to shore up his rule despite Western demands that he leave power.
"He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website. He said he would not elaborate "on what happened and how it was resolved."
Asked whether Russia would hand over Assad for trial, Ryabkov said: "Russia is not a party to the convention that established the International Criminal Court."
Reuters
World News
Russia
Bashar Al Assad
Asylum
