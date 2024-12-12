News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
S. Korea police launch second raid on presidential compound: News agency says
World News
2024-12-12 | 01:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
S. Korea police launch second raid on presidential compound: News agency says
South Korean police on Thursday launched a raid on the presidential office compound as part of a probe into Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid last week, Yonhap news agency said.
Authorities dispatched police to the presidential office compound to "obtain documents and materials," Yonhap said, a day after a similar attempt was blocked by security guards.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Police
Raid
Yoon Suk Yeol
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-11
South Korea police says raids presidential office
World News
2024-12-11
South Korea police says raids presidential office
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters
0
World News
2024-12-09
South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President
World News
2024-12-09
South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President
0
World News
2024-12-09
South Korean opposition accuses ruling party of 'second coup'
World News
2024-12-09
South Korean opposition accuses ruling party of 'second coup'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:07
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
World News
00:07
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
0
World News
14:32
Spain calls for 'red lines' in talks with new Syria leadership
World News
14:32
Spain calls for 'red lines' in talks with new Syria leadership
0
World News
12:39
Hungary's Orban says Zelensky 'rejected' proposed Christmas ceasefire
World News
12:39
Hungary's Orban says Zelensky 'rejected' proposed Christmas ceasefire
0
World News
11:07
Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says
World News
11:07
Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-31
Firefighters persist in containing Yohmor Al Shaqif fire in South Lebanon following Israeli artillery shelling
Lebanon News
2024-08-31
Firefighters persist in containing Yohmor Al Shaqif fire in South Lebanon following Israeli artillery shelling
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
0
World News
2024-08-16
Russia says repelled 12 missiles targeting Crimea bridge
World News
2024-08-16
Russia says repelled 12 missiles targeting Crimea bridge
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
2
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
3
Middle East News
14:08
Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon
Middle East News
14:08
Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
5
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
6
Middle East News
14:51
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
Middle East News
14:51
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
7
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
8
Middle East News
14:41
Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely
Middle East News
14:41
Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More