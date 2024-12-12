Blinken arrives in Jordan at start of Syria crisis tour: AFP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Jordan on Thursday at the start of a crisis tour following the overthrow of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, an AFP journalist on his plane said.



The outgoing top U.S. diplomat will meet Jordan's King Abdullah II and the foreign minister in the Red Sea city of Aqaba as he presses for an "inclusive" process to choose Syria's next government, U.S. officials said.



AFP