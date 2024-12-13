Russian forces advance towards strategic city in Ukraine's east, war blogger says

2024-12-13 | 01:02
Russian forces advance towards strategic city in Ukraine's east, war blogger says
Russian forces advance towards strategic city in Ukraine's east, war blogger says

Russian forces are just 1.5 km (1 mile) outside the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk after Russian units pushed up from the south towards the road and rail hub, which had a pre-war population of 60,000 people, a prominent pro-Russian blogger said on Friday.

Russia controls a chunk of Ukraine about the size of the American state of Virginia. According to open-source maps, it is advancing at the fastest pace since the early days of the 2022 invasion.

Yuri Podolyaka, a prominent Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, said Russian forces were now just 1.5 km from the city after a push from the south.

Podolyaka said members of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, special forces that penetrate the front ahead of the advance, were already in the city.

Reuters

