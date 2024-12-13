Russian forces are just 1.5 km (1 mile) outside the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk after Russian units pushed up from the south towards the road and rail hub, which had a pre-war population of 60,000 people, a prominent pro-Russian blogger said on Friday.



Russia controls a chunk of Ukraine about the size of the American state of Virginia. According to open-source maps, it is advancing at the fastest pace since the early days of the 2022 invasion.



Yuri Podolyaka, a prominent Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, said Russian forces were now just 1.5 km from the city after a push from the south.



Podolyaka said members of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, special forces that penetrate the front ahead of the advance, were already in the city.



Reuters