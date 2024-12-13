Kremlin says prerequisites not met for Ukraine negotiations

The Kremlin said Friday that its "prerequisites" for holding peace talks with Ukraine had not yet been met, as speculation over a possible ceasefire mounts ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump coming to power in January.



"We don't want a ceasefire, we want peace, after our conditions are met and all our goals are achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that the "prerequisites" needed to open negotiations were not in place.



AFP