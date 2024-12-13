Thousands gather at Damascus' Umayyad Mosque ahead of Friday prayers: AFP

2024-12-13 | 05:26
Thousands gather at Damascus&#39; Umayyad Mosque ahead of Friday prayers: AFP
Thousands gather at Damascus' Umayyad Mosque ahead of Friday prayers: AFP

Thousands of Syrians converged at the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Damascus ahead of Friday prayers, where the leader of the Islamist rebels who seized power last week is expected, AFP correspondents reported.

Men, women, and children flocked to the mosque, an unusual sight in Damascus, with some raising the Syrian independence flag, which has been used by the opposition since the 2011 uprising. Some chanted: "one, one, one, the Syrian people is one," the correspondents said.

AFP

