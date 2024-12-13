EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

The European Commission announced Friday the launch of an "air bridge" operation to deliver an initial 50 tons of health supplies to Syria via neighboring Turkey.



The items from EU stockpiles in Dubai will be flown to Adana, Turkey for distribution in Syria "in the coming days," a commission statement said.



A further 46 tons of relief supplies will be trucked from a stockpile in Denmark to Adana, for distribution in Syria by UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).





