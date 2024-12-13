British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday caution was needed regarding Syria's prospects after the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule and that the country required "credible, inclusive and non-sectarian governance on behalf of all Syrians."



"Discussing the unfolding situation in Syria, the Prime Minister said that the fall of Assad's brutal regime should be welcomed, but we must be cautious about what comes next," a spokesperson for Starmer said after the prime minister took part in a call with other Group of Seven leaders.



"All leaders agreed that Syria's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty must be respected throughout the transition process and in future," the spokesperson added.



The language was similar to that in a G7 statement about Syria issued on Thursday.







Reuters