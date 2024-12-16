News
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
US military: 12 ISIS members killed in Syria
World News
2024-12-16 | 12:40
US military: 12 ISIS members killed in Syria
The U.S. military announced Monday that it 'successfully targeted and eliminated' 12 members of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria during an operation.
The strike comes after multiple Israeli airstrikes were recorded overnight on Syria's coast following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Middle East News
US
Military
ISIS
Members
Killed
Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-09
US military says it carried out airstrikes against ISIS in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-09-29
US military says killed 37 militants in separate Syria strikes
0
Middle East News
04:58
Kremlin says no final decisions yet on Russian military bases in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Russia hopes to keep military bases in Syria, contacts opposition
World News
14:50
US 'preparing' new sanctions on Georgia: State Dept
0
World News
14:41
State Dept says no US government organization on the ground for the search of journalist Austin Tice
0
World News
14:06
US has had more than one communication with HTS over past week, State Dept says
0
World News
13:04
UK sends senior officials to meet 'interim Syrian authorities'
0
World News
2024-07-30
Borrell offers Vietnam security support on South China Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Axios cites Israeli official: Israel is acting alone against Hezbollah but in full coordination with the US
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06
Gaza rescuers say: At least 17 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabaliya area
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15
Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
07:11
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
1
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
05:32
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
3
Lebanon News
04:44
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with new president, calls for strong leadership
4
Lebanon News
01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
5
Middle East News
08:20
Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement
6
Lebanon News
10:11
PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen
7
Lebanon News
02:16
Darin LaHood from Maarab: Lebanon must elect a president who respects its sovereignty, independence, and future
8
Lebanon News
05:58
Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
