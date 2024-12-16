US military: 12 ISIS members killed in Syria

2024-12-16 | 12:40
US military: 12 ISIS members killed in Syria
US military: 12 ISIS members killed in Syria

The U.S. military announced Monday that it 'successfully targeted and eliminated' 12 members of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria during an operation.  

The strike comes after multiple Israeli airstrikes were recorded overnight on Syria's coast following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

