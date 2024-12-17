German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says

World News
2024-12-17 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says

German diplomats will hold talks with Syria's new Islamist-led rulers in Damascus on Tuesday after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The talks will focus on "an inclusive transition process in Syria and the protection of minorities" as well as "the possibilities for a diplomatic presence in Damascus," the ministry said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Damascus

Bashar al-Assad

Syria

LBCI Next
Ukraine claims killing of Russian military official in Moscow: Security source tells AFP
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: Investigative committee says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian opposition group based in Turkey says Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Iranian Ambassador in Damascus says Israel fears formation of strong Syrian government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:56

Envoy says France will stand 'with Syrians' during transition

LBCI
World News
03:25

Ukraine claims killing of Russian military official in Moscow: Security source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
01:27

Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: Investigative committee says

LBCI
World News
00:55

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu, one reportedly died

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:41

State Dept says no US government organization on the ground for the search of journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
World News
03:56

Envoy says France will stand 'with Syrians' during transition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More