EU must 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: European Commission President says

World News
2024-12-17 | 06:31
High views
LBCI
LBCI
EU must 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: European Commission President says
EU must 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: European Commission President says

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said Tuesday Brussels would intensify its "direct engagement" with Syria's new Islamist-led rulers after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

"Now we have to step up and continue our direct engagement with HTS and other factions," she told a news conference in Ankara, referring to the HTS rebels who ousted the Syrian strongman.

AFP
 

World News

EU

European Commission

Ursula Von der Leyen

Brussels

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

EU announces extra one bn euros in refugee funding for Turkey
EU 'ready to reopen' embassy in Damascus
