NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US, source says

World News
2024-12-17 | 13:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US, source says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US, source says

NATO has taken over coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the United States as planned, a source said on Tuesday, in a move widely seen as aiming to safeguard the support mechanism against NATO skeptic U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The step, coming after a delay of several months, gives NATO a more direct role in the war against Russia's invasion while stopping well short of committing its own forces.

Diplomats, however, acknowledge that the handover to NATO may have a limited effect given that the U.S. under Trump could still deal a major setback to Ukraine by slashing its support, as it is the alliance's dominant power and provides the majority of arms to Kyiv.

Trump, who will take office in January, has said he wants to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but not how he aims to do so. He has long criticized the scale of U.S. financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Reuters

World News

NATP

Coordination

Military Aid

Ukraine

United States

LBCI Next
German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: Investigative committee says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-16

US President Biden announces $425 million in military aid for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-09-28

North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an 'incredible mistake'

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

Germany plans extra 400 million euros military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
00:56

Zelenskyy and European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:59

Russia detains suspect in general's killing: Investigators

LBCI
World News
01:16

Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says

LBCI
World News
01:04

US Congress lines up stopgap bill to avert partial government shutdown

LBCI
World News
00:56

Zelenskyy and European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Lebanon reports Israel killed 3,754 and wounded 15,626 since start of war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-29

Turkey says recent clashes in northern Syria lead to undesirable escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More