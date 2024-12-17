NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US, source says

NATO has taken over coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the United States as planned, a source said on Tuesday, in a move widely seen as aiming to safeguard the support mechanism against NATO skeptic U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



The step, coming after a delay of several months, gives NATO a more direct role in the war against Russia's invasion while stopping well short of committing its own forces.



Diplomats, however, acknowledge that the handover to NATO may have a limited effect given that the U.S. under Trump could still deal a major setback to Ukraine by slashing its support, as it is the alliance's dominant power and provides the majority of arms to Kyiv.



Trump, who will take office in January, has said he wants to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but not how he aims to do so. He has long criticized the scale of U.S. financial and military aid to Ukraine.



Reuters