Putin says fall of Assad not a 'defeat' for Russia

World News
2024-12-19 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin says fall of Assad not a &#39;defeat&#39; for Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin says fall of Assad not a 'defeat' for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the fall of ex-Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was not a "defeat" for Russia, claiming Moscow had achieved its goals in the country.

"You want to present what is happening in Syria as a defeat for Russia," Putin said at his annual end-of-year press conference. "I assure you it is not... we have achieved our goals."


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Putin

Fall

Bashar al-Assad

Defeat

Russia

LBCI Next
Putin says has not met Assad in Moscow but plans to
US Fed cuts rate by quarter-point in third straight reduction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:38

Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine offensive earlier

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

Putin accuses West of pushing Russia to its "red lines" forcing it to respond

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

Putin says Russia has initiative across entire Ukraine front

LBCI
World News
2024-12-10

Russia close to achieving goals in Ukraine war, Putin's spy chief says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:38

Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine offensive earlier

LBCI
World News
06:17

Putin says ready to meet Trump 'any time'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide

LBCI
World News
06:07

Putin says has not met Assad in Moscow but plans to

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier, trigger sonic boom over Lebanon areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

US President Biden says Gaza war 'should end'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides

LBCI
Middle East News
13:32

Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More