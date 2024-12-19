Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine offensive earlier

World News
2024-12-19 | 08:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine offensive earlier
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine offensive earlier

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow should have launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine earlier, suggesting the country was not well-prepared enough for a military campaign that has lasted almost three years.

Referring to his decision to order troops into Ukraine in February 2022, he said: "If it was possible to look at the situation knowing what is happening now, I would think that such a decision that was taken, should have been taken earlier."

Speaking at his annual end-of-year press conference, he added: "We started the events of 2022 without any preparation... If we knew earlier what would happen, there should have been a systemic preparation."



AFP

World News

Putin

Russia

Ukraine

Offensive

War

LBCI Next
Putin says fall of Assad not a 'defeat' for Russia
US Fed cuts rate by quarter-point in third straight reduction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-10

Russia close to achieving goals in Ukraine war, Putin's spy chief says

LBCI
World News
10:53

Ukraine may consider Russian gas transit if Moscow not paid during war

LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

Russia launches 'intensive offensive' in Kursk with North Korean troops: Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

Putin says Russia has initiative across entire Ukraine front

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:27

Biden confirms that he will 'of course' attend Trump's inauguration

LBCI
World News
10:53

Ukraine may consider Russian gas transit if Moscow not paid during war

LBCI
World News
06:17

Putin says ready to meet Trump 'any time'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Sources tell Reuters: Iran has not supplied Russia with ballistic missile launch platforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More