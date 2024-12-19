News
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine offensive earlier
World News
2024-12-19 | 08:38
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine offensive earlier
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow should have launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine earlier, suggesting the country was not well-prepared enough for a military campaign that has lasted almost three years.
Referring to his decision to order troops into Ukraine in February 2022, he said: "If it was possible to look at the situation knowing what is happening now, I would think that such a decision that was taken, should have been taken earlier."
Speaking at his annual end-of-year press conference, he added: "We started the events of 2022 without any preparation... If we knew earlier what would happen, there should have been a systemic preparation."
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
Ukraine
Offensive
War
