US House rejects Republican bill to avert government shutdown

2024-12-20 | 00:00
US House rejects Republican bill to avert government shutdown
US House rejects Republican bill to avert government shutdown

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly rejected a Republican-led funding bill aimed at averting a government shutdown, with federal agencies due to run out of cash on Friday night and begin closing down at the weekend.

The contentious bill would have suspended the country's borrowing limit for President-elect Donald Trump's first two years in office, and dozens of debt hawks in the Republican ranks rebelled against their leadership to sink the package.

AFP

