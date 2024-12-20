News
China warns Germany against 'manipulation and smearing' in spying cases
World News
2024-12-20 | 03:11
China warns Germany against 'manipulation and smearing' in spying cases
Beijing on Friday warned Berlin against "manipulation and smearing" China in spying cases after German police opened an espionage probe into a Chinese national.
"We hope that the German side will... stop using so-called espionage cases to manipulate and smearing, and earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Germany," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.
AFP
World News
China
Germany
Spying
Police
