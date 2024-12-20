UN chief 'outraged' over killing of three WFP staff in Sudan

The United Nations Secretary-General was "outraged" by the killing of three World Food Program (WFP) staff in an aerial bombardment in Sudan, his spokesman said Friday.



"The Secretary-General is outraged by the killing of three WFP staff members in Sudan on 19 December, when the agency's field office in Yarbus, in Blue Nile State, was hit by aerial bombardment," his spokesman's office said in a statement.

AFP