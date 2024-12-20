Major reshuffle as Trudeau faces party pressure, Trump attacks

World News
2024-12-20 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Major reshuffle as Trudeau faces party pressure, Trump attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Major reshuffle as Trudeau faces party pressure, Trump attacks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday shook up his cabinet, changing one-third of his team as political turmoil threatens his leadership and tensions erupt with incoming U.S. president Donald Trump.

The reshuffle came after a chaotic week in Ottawa spurred by the surprise resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland following disagreement with her boss over Trump's threats to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports.


AFP

World News

Reshuffle

Justin Trudeau

Party

Pressure

Trump

Attacks

US

LBCI Next
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
US House rejects Republican bill to avert government shutdown
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

Trump criticizes Ukraine's use of US missiles for attacks deep into Russia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07

Trump says Americans must 'never forget' October 7 attacks in Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-12-18

Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

EU sanctions Russian military intelligence agents for 'hybrid attacks'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:04

Ukrainian strike on Russian town kills six: Governor

LBCI
World News
10:12

UN chief 'outraged' over killing of three WFP staff in Sudan

LBCI
World News
08:59

Ex-IMF chief Rato sentenced to new prison term over corruption

LBCI
World News
07:37

EU chief slams Russian attack that damaged Kyiv embassies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

UN envoy urges inclusive transition in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Iraqi officials say Assad rejected refugee concessions in Syria-Turkey talks: Financial Times

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More