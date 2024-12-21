Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at Christmas market in central Germany

World News
2024-12-21 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at Christmas market in central Germany
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at Christmas market in central Germany

A driver rammed a car into a large crowd of revellers at a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least two people and injuring more than 60 before he was arrested, authorities said.

One of the dead was a young child, said Reiner Haseloff, premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The incident took place in Magdeburg, the state capital, 150 km (90 miles) west of Berlin.

"It is a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg, for the state and for Germany in general," Haseloff said, adding that the death toll could rise given the severity of some of the injuries.

Haseloff described the attacker as a 50-year-old male doctor from Saudi Arabia with permanent residency in Germany, where he had lived for almost two decades.

"As things stand at the moment, we are talking about a lone offender, which means that there is no further danger to the city because we were able to arrest him."

The motive was unclear. The suspect was not known to German authorities as an Islamist, according to local broadcaster MDR.

A Saudi source told Reuters the kingdom had warned German authorities about the attacker, who the source said had posted extremist views on his personal X account.

The source identified the suspect as Taleb Abdul Jawad. Germany's Der Spiegel identified the attacker as Taleb A., a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy who sympathised with Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party. The magazine did not say where it got the information.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry condemned the attack.

Following the incident, police cleared an area surrounding the vehicle to investigate a possible explosive device, local broadcaster MDR reported. It later cited police as saying that no such device had been found.

A police operation was also under way in the town of Bernburg, south of Magdeburg, where the suspect is believed to have lived, local newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the reports of a suspicious item or the operation in Bernburg.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who sent his thoughts to those affected in a post on social media platform X, is expected to visit the scene on Saturday with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

Reuters
 

World News

Germany

Driver

Ramming

Christmas

Market

Incident

Attack

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia expresses 'solidarity' with Germany after market attack
Russia says new village captured in eastern Ukraine drive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:37

Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister

LBCI
World News
06:40

Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to five dead, over 200 injured

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Saudi Arabia expresses 'solidarity' with Germany after market attack

LBCI
World News
2024-12-10

Germany arrests suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:37

Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister

LBCI
World News
06:40

Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to five dead, over 200 injured

LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

Pope Francis slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Saudi Arabia expresses 'solidarity' with Germany after market attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Israel's army reports sirens in central Israel; Yemen missile intercepted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

UN refugee agency says 25% of Lebanon under Israeli evacuation orders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-03

Israel strikes car on Damascus airport road: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Lebanese Civil Defense recovers four more bodies from Israeli airstrike site in Beirut's Haret Hreik

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More