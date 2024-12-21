Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister

2024-12-21 | 07:37
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister

The Saudi suspect arrested at the scene of Germany's deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market is considered to hold "Islamophobic" views, the interior minister said Saturday.

The minister, Nancy Faeser, said that while she did not want to speculate about the motive, "the one thing" she could confirm was that he had expressed an "Islamophobic" stance.

AFP
 

