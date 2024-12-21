News
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister
World News
2024-12-21 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister
The Saudi suspect arrested at the scene of Germany's deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market is considered to hold "Islamophobic" views, the interior minister said Saturday.
The minister, Nancy Faeser, said that while she did not want to speculate about the motive, "the one thing" she could confirm was that he had expressed an "Islamophobic" stance.
AFP
World News
Germany
Christmas
Market
Attack
Islamophobic
Nancy Faeser
Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to five dead, over 200 injured
