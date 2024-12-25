News
Breaking News
Four killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian region: Governor says
World News
2024-12-25 | 06:45
Four killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian region: Governor says
A Ukrainian strike on Wednesday killed four people and injured five in the Russian town of Lgov in the Kursk region flanking Ukraine, the regional governor said.
"As a result of barbaric shelling from the Ukrainian armed forces on peaceful Lgov, three people were killed, and one more person died later in hospital," Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram.
World News
Ukraine
Strike
Russia
Lgov
Kursk
Ease 'access to humanitarian aid' in famine-hit Sudan: Pope
Pope denounces 'extremely grave' situation in Gaza, seeks release of hostages
Related Articles
World News
2024-12-20
World News
2024-12-18
World News
2024-12-17
World News
2024-12-16
Recommended For You
World News
11:24
World News
10:56
World News
09:58
World News
09:31
Subscribe to our VOD
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Videos
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon News
06:25
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon News
09:46
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon News
07:56
