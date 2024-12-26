EU to propose sanctions targeting Russia 'shadow fleet' over cut cables

The EU on Thursday threatened further sanctions against Russian vessels after Finland said it was probing an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port for the "sabotage" of a power cable linking the country and Estonia.



"The suspected vessel is part of Russia's shadow fleet, which threatens security and the environment, while funding Russia's war budget. We will propose further measures, including sanctions, to target this fleet," the European Commission and the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said in a joint statement.



AFP