Justice Minister Nassar stresses state authority over arms, vows to shield judiciary from politics

Justice Minister Adel Nassar emphasized that building a state requires that all weapons be under the state's authority, noting significant progress on the issue since he took office.



In a press conference, Nassar affirmed that weapons outside the control of the Lebanese state are unacceptable and that exclusive state control over arms is a core element of state-building.



He stated: “We worked on the Judicial Independence Law and appointments, and there is no regularity in judicial work, especially regarding the port explosion investigation and assassinations, including the killing of Lokman Slim.”



He added: “I am against politicizing or exploiting any case in the judiciary. I am here to create the conditions necessary for order, and I do not interfere in investigations.”



Nassar confirmed that the Judicial Inspection Authority is highly effective and doing its job seriously, noting that results will become evident over time.



He also mentioned that a large French delegation will visit Lebanon at the end of this month to support the work of the judicial institute, which is a cornerstone in preparing future judges.



Nassar stressed that he is not engaged in political battles over judicial appointments and is working to keep the process free from political disputes.