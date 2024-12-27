Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets election date

2024-12-27
Germany&#39;s president dissolves parliament, sets election date
Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets election date

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved parliament on Friday and confirmed the expected date for the early general election prompted by the collapse of Olaf Scholz's government last month.

"I have decided to dissolve the 20th German Bundestag to fix the date for an early election for February 23rd," Steinmeier said in a speech, adding that "political stability in Germany is a precious asset."

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Parliament

Election

Olaf Scholz

