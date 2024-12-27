Russia says Ukraine drones were attacking Grozny as Azerbaijani plane tried to land

2024-12-27 | 06:38
Russia says Ukraine drones were attacking Grozny as Azerbaijani plane tried to land
Russia says Ukraine drones were attacking Grozny as Azerbaijani plane tried to land

The head of Russia's civil aviation agency on Friday said Ukrainian drones were attacking the city of Grozny as an Azerbaijani Airlines plane, which eventually crashed in Kazakhstan, was trying to land.

"Ukrainian military drones were carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure... at the time," Dmitry Yadrov said on Telegram, adding that the plane made two attempts to land before veering off towards Kazakhstan.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Civil Aviation

Ukraine

Drones

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

