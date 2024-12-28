Austria to purchase 12 Italian fighter jets, newspaper says

2024-12-28
Austria to purchase 12 Italian fighter jets, newspaper says
Austria to purchase 12 Italian fighter jets, newspaper says

The Krone newspaper reported that Austria plans to buy 12 Italian-made M-346 FA fighter jets to replace Saab 105 planes decommissioned at the end of 2020.

Citing military sources, the paper said a letter of intent was due to be signed on Saturday with the Italian Defense Ministry for the planes made by Italy's Leonardo.

The Austrian Defense Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the report. 

Austrian news agency APA said the ministry had confirmed the planned purchase.

The paper said that the total cost of the purchase has yet to be determined, but about 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion) has been budgeted for it. This summer, Austrian media reported that the neutral country was gearing up to acquire the M-346 FA jets.

The newspaper said the jets would be used for pilot training, support for ground forces, and air defense.

Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
