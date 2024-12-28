A delegation from Turkey's main pro-Kurdish DEM party is due on Saturday to visit jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving life on a prison island off Istanbul, a party source said.



"The delegation left in the morning," the source told AFP, without elaborating how they would travel to the island for security reasons. That would be the party's first visit in almost 10 years. DEM's predecessor, the HDP party, last met Ocalan in April 2015.



AFP