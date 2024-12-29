South Korea's emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued

2024-12-29 | 07:33
South Korea&#39;s emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued
South Korea's emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued

A total of 179 people were killed in Sunday's Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea, the country's fire agency said as it announced a final toll from the disaster.

"Of the 179 dead, 65 have been identified," the fire agency said of the crash at Muan International Airport, which two members of the crew survived.

AFP
 

World News

South Korea

Emergency

Jeju Air

Plane

Crash

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says
Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash
