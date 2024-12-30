Biden says former US President Carter 'a man of principle, faith and humility'

Jimmy Carter was "a man of principle, faith and humility," President Joe Biden said on Sunday, after the former U.S. leader died at age 100.



"America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement, in which he also announced there would be a state funeral for Carter, a Democrat who served from 1977-1981.



"For anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning -- the good life -- study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility."



AFP