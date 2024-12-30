Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Jimmy Carter served as U.S. president when Ukraine was not yet independent but "his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom,"



"We deeply appreciate his steadfast commitment to Christian faith and democratic values, as well as his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked aggression," Zelenskyy said on X. "Today, let us remember: peace matters, and the world must remain united in standing against those who threaten these values."



AFP