Pentagon states detainee was repatriated from Guantanamo Bay to Tunisia

World News
2024-12-31 | 01:31
Pentagon states detainee was repatriated from Guantanamo Bay to Tunisia
Pentagon states detainee was repatriated from Guantanamo Bay to Tunisia

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday that detainee Ridah Bin Saleh Al-Yazidi was repatriated from Guantanamo Bay to Tunisia.

It said 26 detainees remain at the facility, of which 14 are eligible for transfer.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Guantanamo Bay

Tunisia

