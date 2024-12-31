S. Korea govt says reviewing whether concrete wall at Muan airport met regulations

2024-12-31 | 05:51



South Korea said Tuesday it was examining regulations around a concrete wall at Muan airport, after a Jeju Air flight crashed into the barrier and burst into flames, killing 179 people.

When asked whether it was permissible for the airport to have used concrete -- which experts have flagged as unsafe -- director-general for airport policy Kim Hong-rak said the government would "review the relevant regulations and their application."

