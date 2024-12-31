News
S. Korea govt says reviewing whether concrete wall at Muan airport met regulations
2024-12-31 | 05:51
South Korea said Tuesday it was examining regulations around a concrete wall at Muan airport, after a Jeju Air flight crashed into the barrier and burst into flames, killing 179 people.
When asked whether it was permissible for the airport to have used concrete -- which experts have flagged as unsafe -- director-general for airport policy Kim Hong-rak said the government would "review the relevant regulations and their application."
AFP
