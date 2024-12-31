French FM calls for inclusive Syria transition

2024-12-31 | 11:50
French FM calls for inclusive Syria transition
French FM calls for inclusive Syria transition

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called on Tuesday for an inclusive political transition in Syria that guarantees the rights of the country's diverse communities.

France hopes for "a political transition in Syria that includes all communities in their diversity, that upholds the most basic rights and fundamental freedoms," Barrot told AFPTV during a visit to Lebanon with Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.


AFP
 

