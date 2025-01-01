Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday hailed the end of the transit of Russian gas across Ukraine as "one of Moscow's biggest defeats."



"When Putin was given power in Russia more than 25 years ago, the annual gas pumping through Ukraine to Europe was 130+ billion cubic meters. Today, the transit of Russian gas is 0. This is one of Moscow's biggest defeats," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.



