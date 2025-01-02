New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI

2025-01-02 | 11:59
New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI
New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI

The FBI said Thursday that the New Orleans truck-ramming attacker had published videos proclaiming support for the Islamic State group.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar "drove from Houston to New Orleans on the evening of the 31st and he posted several videos to an online platform proclaiming his support for ISIS," FBI deputy assistant director Christopher Raia told a press conference, using another name for the armed group.

In one video, Jabbar "explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the 'war between the believers and the disbelievers.'"


AFP
 

