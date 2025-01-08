Jailed Italian reporter in Tehran freed: Italy

World News
2025-01-08 | 05:35
High views
Jailed Italian reporter in Tehran freed: Italy
Jailed Italian reporter in Tehran freed: Italy

An Italian journalist arrested in Iran and jailed for three weeks has been freed and is returning to Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said Wednesday.

"The plane taking journalist Cecilia Sala home took off from Tehran a few minutes ago" following "intense work on diplomatic and intelligence channels," Meloni's office said in a statement.


AFP

