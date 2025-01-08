News
Jailed Italian reporter in Tehran freed: Italy
2025-01-08 | 05:35
An Italian journalist arrested in Iran and jailed for three weeks has been freed and is returning to Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said Wednesday.
"The plane taking journalist Cecilia Sala home took off from Tehran a few minutes ago" following "intense work on diplomatic and intelligence channels," Meloni's office said in a statement.
AFP
Jailed
Italian
Reporter
Iran
Tehran
Italy
Cecilia Sala
