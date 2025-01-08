Over 12,300 civilians killed since start of Ukraine war: UN

More than 12,300 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war since Russia invaded nearly three years ago, a U.N. official told a U.N. meeting on Wednesday, noting a spike in casualties due to the use of drones, long-range missiles and glide bombs.



Russia, which is making territorial gains in Ukraine's east, has conducted regular attacks on faraway cities in recent months using such weapons. This contributed to a 30% rise in civilian deaths to 574 in Ukraine between September-November 2024 compared to the previous year, according to U.N. data.



In total, the United Nations deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said more than 12,300 civilians had been killed in Ukraine including 650 children - although the U.N. has repeatedly said its tally is an undercount since it only includes deaths its teams have managed to verify.





Reuters