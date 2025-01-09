Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate

Raging wildfires surrounding Los Angeles spread to the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday after other fires in the area killed at least five people, destroyed hundreds of homes, and stretched firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit.



More than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate as dry, hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations and spread the fires, which have burned parched terrain almost unimpeded since they began on Tuesday.



"This firestorm is the big one," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference after rushing back to Los Angeles upon cutting short an official trip to Ghana.



A new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference, forcing more evacuations and raising the number of wildfires burning in Los Angeles County to six.



Reuters